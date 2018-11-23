New ‘Aquaman’ Extended TV Spot Released

Americans might be working through their Thanksgiving dinners right now, but that isn’t stopping Aquaman from taking viewers under the sea.

A new TV spot for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film has made its way online, which you can check out above. While the spot is largely footage already seen in the film’s three main trailers, it still succeeds in getting people hyped up for the film.

In particular, the spot highlights the dynamic between Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and Mera (Amber Heard), something that fans have been very excited to see further explored onscreen.

“I wouldn’t necessarily call it in this movie a love story,” producer Peter Safran told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “It’s very much in the vein of Indiana Jones. [Director] James [Wan] wanted to tell this swashbuckling, fun, quest movie. It’s a great time for everybody to see. So, the relationship is a little bit Michael Douglas-Kathleen Turner in Romancing the Stone, which is ultimately a romantic action movie. But, I wouldn’t say it’s actually a romance.”

“There is a great antagonism, because of the places they come from,” Safran said. “She is all about duty and honor and he’s all about looking out for number one. And, I think what they both realize over the course of their journey, he harbors such anger toward Atlantis for killing his mother. He learns that he shouldn’t judge the entirety of Atlantis based on the actions of one man and she learns that the surface world is a place that’s really worth preserving and finding a way to coexist.”

“Mera’s her own woman. She’s her own superhero,” Heard echoed. “She’s not Aquawoman. She’s Mera. Part of what got me, you know when I first talked to Zack [Snyder] on the phone about the prospect of doing this film, he said, ‘She’s a warrior queen.’ Basically, you get a sword and a crown. And I was like, ‘Okay, you know how to pitch to your audience.’

