Leaked ‘Aquaman’ Movie Toys May Reveal Jason Momoa’s New Costume

There’s still so much we don’t know about James Wan’s upcoming Aquaman movie, but some leaked photos of toys tied to the film have been providing some insights into the character designs. Today we have a new photo leak that may reveal an important costume reveal that will make DC Comics fans very happy:

What immediately jumps out in this pic is the costume that Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman is wearing. It’s nothing like his appearance in Justice League, with his full Atlantean armor, or his “Unite The Seven” promo poster with his half-armor look. No, this is the closest thing we’ve seen to Aquaman’s traditional comic book costume, and it suggests that at some point in Wan’s Aquaman movie, Mamoa’s Arthur Curry will don this look.

Of course this is a just a leak of a toy set, so it’s not at all official confirmation of the classic Aquaman costume being in the movie – but the wardrobe change would make sense. First of all, most of the DC Films characters get some kind of costume tweak, update, or secondary outfit in these films. Secondly, after the backlash to the Zack Snyder era of the DC Extended Universe, Warner Bros. and DC Films have made a very public commitment to turning the franchise back towards its roots.

Mamoa was such a departure from fan expectations of what Aquaman is, but he managed to win over most fans with his growling charisma and superhero stature. Nonetheless, the full solo Aquaman movie will be a test of Mamoa’s range with the character, and nailing down something that resembles the Arthur Curry fans know from the comic book page is a must. That’s on top of the massive challenges Wan is facing to deliver underwater action and adventure like we’ve never seen before. No pressure.

Thankfully, a recent screening of test footage at CinemaCon 2018 has started the film off with some positive buzz. Get those details HERE.

The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.