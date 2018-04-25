DC

‘Aquaman’ Movie Footage First Reactions

A teaser for the upcoming Aquaman film was screened during the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon this weekend giving those in attendance a first look at the eagerly-anticipated DC Extended Universe film and if reactions to that footage are any indication, Aquaman looks very promising.

Hype for Aquaman has been slowly building, with fans getting increasingly eager to see how the film will look and, more importantly, how it will carry on the legacy of the DCEU. While it’s unknown exactly when the general public will see this footage or if a different teaser will be released, the description of what was screened at CinemaCon certainly sounds epic. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand for the panel and provided us with a decription which you can check out below.

“I can’t believe your finally here,” someone says. The camera dives into the water. A ship soars through the water. A gladiator match seems to be coming. The ship enters Atlantis, with several ships ferrying in and out. The Ocean Master stands in the coliseum, rallying the crowd against his brother who will challenge him for the throne. Arthur trains on the beach. He’s younger and catches the quindent with his bare hands, just before his face. He lifts a submarine from the water. He kicks ass insode the sub. Above water, he tells Mera he is a “blood instrument” and he’s “damn good at it”. Mera begs Arthur to help so “millions of people” don’t die. Water crashes on land. Dafoe’s character tells him to go “deeper” to discover his Atlantean instincts, before being revealed in a leather-y black costume. Black Manta looks ripped from a comic, with glowing red eyes. A war between an army on foot underwater and men riding sharks ensues. The Ocean Master promises to bring the”wrath of seven seas.”

So what did those in attendance think? Read on for the reactions to the early footage from Aquaman.

Steven Weintraub, Collider

Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Barry Hertz, The Globe and Mail

Scott Wampler, Birth Movies Death

Exhibitor Relations

Lauren Cox, Hollywood Life

Germain Lussier, Gizmodo

Rohan Patel, ComicBookMovie

Fandango

