‘Aquaman’ Movie Footage First Reactions

A teaser for the upcoming Aquaman film was screened during the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon this weekend giving those in attendance a first look at the eagerly-anticipated DC Extended Universe film and if reactions to that footage are any indication, Aquaman looks very promising.

Hype for Aquaman has been slowly building, with fans getting increasingly eager to see how the film will look and, more importantly, how it will carry on the legacy of the DCEU. While it’s unknown exactly when the general public will see this footage or if a different teaser will be released, the description of what was screened at CinemaCon certainly sounds epic. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis was on hand for the panel and provided us with a decription which you can check out below.

“I can’t believe your finally here,” someone says. The camera dives into the water. A ship soars through the water. A gladiator match seems to be coming. The ship enters Atlantis, with several ships ferrying in and out. The Ocean Master stands in the coliseum, rallying the crowd against his brother who will challenge him for the throne. Arthur trains on the beach. He’s younger and catches the quindent with his bare hands, just before his face. He lifts a submarine from the water. He kicks ass insode the sub. Above water, he tells Mera he is a “blood instrument” and he’s “damn good at it”. Mera begs Arthur to help so “millions of people” don’t die. Water crashes on land. Dafoe’s character tells him to go “deeper” to discover his Atlantean instincts, before being revealed in a leather-y black costume. Black Manta looks ripped from a comic, with glowing red eyes. A war between an army on foot underwater and men riding sharks ensues. The Ocean Master promises to bring the”wrath of seven seas.”

So what did those in attendance think? Read on for the reactions to the early footage from Aquaman.

Steven Weintraub, Collider

.@creepypuppet just showed some awesome looking footage from ‘Aquaman’ including a few shots of Black Manta and a tease of massive action. Some of the footage was close to final and some very very rough. Most important thing is it looks like a kick-ass Aquaman movie. pic.twitter.com/quYGaoqMel — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 24, 2018

Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Just saw snippets of Aquaman footage in a Warner Bros 2018 sizzle reel. He looks super bad-ass and fun.



Momoa kicks chunks of metal at people in s submarine and catches swords with his bare hands (on their sharp ends). #CinemaCon — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2018

Brandon Davis, ComicBook.com

Warner Bros. just showed the first Aquaman trailer: looks epic.



Patrick Wilson looks great at Ocean Master. There’s a massive war with men riding sharks fighting a foot army. And Black Manta looks brilliant. The Black Manta we deserve is coming! #CinemaCon — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 24, 2018

Barry Hertz, The Globe and Mail

A “work-in-progress” AQUAMAN trailer includes giant sea horses versus giant sharks, Willem Dafoe, and some very temporary VFX. I can’t imagine this will go online anytime soon. Audience loved it. #CinemaCon — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 24, 2018

Scott Wampler, Birth Movies Death

Holy shit, AQUAMAN looks *epic* in scale. Exponentially bigger than anything Wan’s done to date. And it looks fucking awesome: huge underwater skylines, dudes riding giant armored seahorses, Black Manta looks straight outta the comics. I’m super impressed. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 24, 2018

Exhibitor Relations

James Wan still deep in the editing process of AQUAMAN, but shows a work-in-progress trailer. Epic in scale much like WONDER WOMAN. Atlantis will astound. Black Mantis. This is DC’s next big hit…and will make everyone forget about JUSTICE LEAGUE. #CInemaCon — Exhibitor Relations (@ERCboxoffice) April 24, 2018

Lauren Cox, Hollywood Life

We just saw a VERY rough teaser for #Aquaman but it looks really, really good. Very intense. So many underwater scenes. How?! #CinemaCon — Lauren Cox (@Iaurencox) April 24, 2018

Germain Lussier, Gizmodo

Just screened a work in progress trailer for Aquaman and it looks way beyond the scope of anything DC has done yet. Blade Runner underwater with more superhero action . — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 24, 2018

Rohan Patel, ComicBookMovie

#Aquaman looks beautiful, huge scope. Goes all over the world. Black Manta looks straight up savage. #CinemaCon — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) April 24, 2018

Fandango