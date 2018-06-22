SPOILER Is Already Dead When ‘Aquaman’ Takes Place

DC Films excited fans when the cast of Aquaman was announced, revealing award winning-actor Nicole Kidman had signed on as Arthur Curry’s mother, Queen Atlanna. But her role might not be as substantial as we thought.

Mera actor Amber Heard recently spoke with EW about the film, revealing that Atlanna is dead in the events of the film and that her character was raised to be her successor, ruling at the side of King Orm (Patrick Wilson).

“[Mera is] a warrior who was raised by the queen of Atlantis before she passed,” said Heard. “We meet Mera after the queen has long since left and she’s been raised to take over as queen her whole life.”

Now, while it wasn’t confirmed before, Altanna’s passing was teased in Justice League when Mera simply says to Aquaman after meeting him, “I knew her.” But it doesn’t explicitly say that Altanna has died, unlike Heard’s comments here.

While Kidman does grace the cover of Entertainment Weekly’s feature story, the only photograph from the film that features her character shows her clutching a baby, likely young Arthur before she hands him over to his birth father.

So it is basically confirmed that she’ll be appearing in flashbacks, but does that rule out a presence in the current timeline?

There’s the possibility that Orm, or other insidious forces, have faked her death and kept her imprisoned, which could lead to her having a greater role in the film. Or, the film could adapt one of recent storylines in the comics.

In the New 52 continuity of the comic book, she faked her death and founded a haven for sea-dwelling refugees who wanted to escape the influence of Atlantis. She eventually comes into conflict with Aquaman, not believing him to be her son. After a climactic battle, she gives him her blessing but makes him promise not to tell Orm of her survival, revealing she’s not ready to come home or face her actions just yet.

We’ll see what approach Aquaman takes with this storyline when the film premieres in theaters on December 21st.

Are you excited to see Nicole Kidman appear in her first superhero film since Batman Forever? be sure to let us know in the comments section!