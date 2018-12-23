Famed ‘Aquaman’ Writer Says He Expects Arthur to Lose His Hand in the Next Movie

Peter David, the writer whose take on Aquaman resulted in a long-haired, bearded version of the hero coming to theaters this weekend, says he fully expects Jason Momoa’s Justice League member to lose a hand in the next movie.

While it was a throwaway remark in his review of the film, David likely voiced something that a lot of ’90s comics fans have been thinking after coming out of early screenings of the James Wan-directed action film, which has already made more than $250 million at the international box office ahead of its opening in North America.

“I’ve written a number of characters and put my own spin on them, but unless you’re looking at a picture of the Hulk wearing a business suit, there is no other character so clearly identified with me as a badass Aquaman with long hair and a beard,” David wrote. “It’s so obvious a connection that DC not only invited me out to the premiere, but my name appears in the ‘Special Thanks’ section in the credits. So basically everyone, up to and including the publisher, acknowledges that the version on the screen is my guy. (I fully expect he’ll lose a hand in the sequel.)”

David’s version of Aquaman lost his hand when a villain temporarily stole his powers and used them to control a school of piranha, forcing them to eat Aquaman’s left hand. He replaced it, first with a harpoon and later with a high-tech retractible harpoon that came with bonus features.

In the scheme of things, David said that he felt the movie was one of DC’s better efforts, although it didn’t stand up to instant classics like Black Panther and Wonder Woman. He also said that the film’s weakness was its predictability, with nearly everything in the film being familiar territory to fans of the genre.

Critics have been bullish on the movie for the most part, with a 67% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That is not enough to earn it “Certified Fresh” ratings like Bumblebee and Mary Poppins Returns, the two movies Aquaman is expected to overtake at the box office this weekend, but it is better than most of the DC films since Man of Steel.

