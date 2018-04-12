‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Actor Randall Park Joins ‘Aquaman’ Movie

Randall Park is about to pull double superhero duty this year, taking on roles for both Marvel and DC.

Park, star of Fresh Off the Boat and The Interview, was cast as Jimmy Woo in Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp last year. Months ahead of his Marvel debut, the actor has been confirmed to be playing the role of Dr. Shin in DC’s Aquaman movie, which is coming to theaters in December.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While shooting pickups on the movie this week, Aquaman director James Wan took to Twitter to reveal that Park had officially joined the cast.

“So happy and fortunate to be finally working with this man,” Wan wrote.

Wan took the announcement a step further by using the hashtag #drshin. While that may not mean anything on the surface, it actually reveals the character that Park will be playing in the movie.

So happy and fortunate to be finally working with this man, @parkrandall, on pickups. #DrShin pic.twitter.com/q95PFEUSC2 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) April 12, 2018

In DC Comics, scientist Stephen Shin spent some time working with Athur Curry’s father, Tom, who will be played by Temuera Morrison in the film. Dr. Shin later took to help Aquaman, but the two butted heads often. Their disagreements led to Shin attempting to kill Arthur at one point, though the two ended up working together again down the road.

With this new role, Park will be one of the few actors to have appeared in both Marvel and DC films. Of course, Michael Keaton is the most notable of these, having starred as Bruce Wayne in two standalone Batman films, before taking on the villainous role of Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, Keaton had decades between his starring turns for the two companies. Park, while his roles are much smaller than Bruce Wayne and Vulture, he’ll be appearing for both Marvel and DC in the same year.

Talk about bridging the gap!

Are you excited to see the same actor in roles for Marvel and DC? Which of the two movies are you most looking forward to? Let us know by dropping a line in the comment section below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp, directed by Peyton Reed and starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, is set to hit theaters on July 6. The Jason Momoa-led Aquaman film will be released on December 21.