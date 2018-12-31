‘Aquaman’ Screening Marriage Proposal Goes Viral, Director James Wan Reacts

Not only did I see one of my favorite films of the year today, but I also got engaged to my Queen and best friend! Thank you @creepypuppet for bringing my Hero to life with Heart and Respect. #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/A87JjCWFxq — Drew Herring (@drewherrin) December 30, 2018

DC Comics’ King of Atlantis, Aquaman, presided over a marriage proposal between fans attending the film.

Drew Herring proposed to the woman who is now his fiance while waiting to attend a screening of Aquaman in theaters. He shared a video of the proposal to Twitter, which has now gone viral.

“Not only did I see one of my favorite films of the year today, but I also got engaged to my Queen and best friend!” Herring tweeted. “Thank you [James Wan] for bringing my Hero to life with Heart and Respect.”

Aquaman director James Wan retweeted the video.

“Yes, that’s how you do it!” Wan tweeted. “A screening of Aquaman and a marriage proposal! Huge Congrats to you both!!! Here’s to love.”

Yes, that’s how you do it! A screening of Aquaman and a marriage proposal! Huge Congrats to you both!!! Here’s to love✨🥂🍾 //t.co/YFPigd4jVt — James Wan (@creepypuppet) December 31, 2018

Aquaman has been on top of the box office for two weeks. Its domestic box office total to $188 million domestic and $748.8 million worldwide.

The film stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, the half-human prince of Atlantis who finds himself caught between the surface world and the underwater realm when his brother stokes the fires of war between Atlantis and the surface.

Wan’s film follows Momoa’s debut as Aquaman in 2017’s Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wan discussed the importance of putting his own touch on Aquaman while also staying true to the foundation laid in Justice League.

“It was very important for me early on to be allowed to make my own film and to have my own voice be in there,” Wan said. “After Furious 7 and Conjuring 2, I didn’t want to be a director for hire. After Furious 7, that’s kind of who I was to some degree, but after that, I don’t want to be that guy again. So, it was very important for me to be able to bring my own stamp, my own visual aesthetic, create the characters. Even though Jason has somewhat been established Justice League, I wanted to bring his character into this, basically, fresh in a lot of ways.

“So it was important for me to obviously pay a respect to where he was left off in [Justice League], but then allow me the freedom to take him to where I want to take him at the end of the movie. My hero goes on this hero’s journey to become someone very different than where he started. That was something that was very important for me. But the movie I want to make, that I was allowed that freedom to do that.”

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.

