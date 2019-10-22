Jason Momoa Says Aquaman Sequel Is “Way Bigger”

There may have been some doubt as to just how successful a live-action Aquaman movie could be a couple of years ago, but thanks to Jason Momoa and director James Wan, those worries have been completely erased. Warner Bros. and DC released their stylish, exciting take on Arthur Curry last December and it quickly became a monster hit. The film went on to gross more than $1 billion at the global box office, impressing fans with its massive set pieces and enormous vision. Aquaman is a big movie, there’s no doubt about that, but it sounds like the sequel will be even bigger.

There was never any doubt that Warners would order an Aquaman sequel, considering its unprecedented success and Momoa’s passion for the role. Even though Aquaman 2 isn’t set to arrive until 2022, Momoa knows where the franchise is headed and has admitted that there’s so much more in store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the premiere of See, Momoa’s Apple TV+ series, on Monday night, the actor talked with Entertainment Tonight about what’s to come with Aquaman.

“There’s a lot more in store on so many more levels,” Momoa said. “There’s going to be a lot. It’s way bigger!”

“I’m really stoked at the fan base and what we did with the movie and just went to Warner Bros. and DC and said, ‘You know, I have some ideas,’” he continued. “And they love them and James [Wan] and everyone is like ‘We’re all taking it in. We’re excited to do another one.’”

While Momoa became known to plenty of fans as Khal Drogo, a role he played during the first season of Game of Thrones. However, it wasn’t until he was cast as Aquaman that Momoa really took over the spotlight, which he admits changed his life. His stepdaughter, Zoe Kravitz, is about to go through a similar experience, as she’s been tapped to play Catwoman in DC’s upcoming film, The Batman, opposite Robert Pattinson.

“That’s actually the first thing I said to her,” Momoa said regarding the conversation he had with Kravitz after she landed the role. “‘You’re life’s going to change.’ I’ve been hiding for a good solid 18 years and all of a sudden, Aquaman happened and boom! So that’s the one thing I don’t even know if I’m prepared for. She’s going to be huge. She’s beautiful, she’s talented. She’s going to kill it and [I’ll be like], ‘Well, welcome to the team, baby!”

The future of live-action DC movies is certainly looking bright, and the enthusiasm of the fans can only be matched by the excitement of Jason Momoa.

Aquaman 2 arrives in theaters on December 16, 2022.