‘Aquaman’ Set Photos Offer a Glimpse of New Costume

During his starring role in last year’s Justice League, Jason Momoa made clear that his take on Aquaman was much different than any we’d seen in the page of DC Comics. Now, months ahead of the release of the solo Aquaman film, it looks like the character is set for even more changes.

Well, changes to his costume at least.

This week, a promotional image from Aquaman popped up at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada, teasing a newly-stylized suit for the ocean-bound hero. In light of that image, some photos from the set of the film resurfaced online, confirming that a new costume is on the way this December.

The photos, which were taken back during the film’s production, appeared on Reddit early in the week, showing off what kind of alterations have been made to the suit since Aquaman’s appearance in Justice League. As you can see below, the costume is much lighter in color, drawing plenty of parallels to the classic suit in the comics. Additionally, the shoulders of the suit have some flared out shoulder pads, adding some style to the entire ensemble.

It’s also worth noting that the suit seen here looks a bit more regal than the one Aquaman donned in Justice League. It’s likely that, at some point in the movie, Arthur Curry takes his rightful place on the throne of Atlantis, or at lease gets help from the royal guard in the form of upgraded armor.

Either way, it seems like fans will be much more excited about this new Aquaman suit than the one we saw last year.

What do you think of the new suit? Is it a better representation of the Aquaman that you know and love? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Aquaman, directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, is set to hit theaters on December 21.