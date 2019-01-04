Henry Cavill Does His ‘Aquaman’ Impression, Praises Jason Momoa’s Film

Henry Cavill is showing love for Aquaman star Jason Momoa in the form of a funny, cheap impression.

The Superman actor who first debuted in the DC movie world with 2013’s Man of Steel took to Instagram for a funny photo of himself mostly underwater to honor Momoa and Aquaman’s success at the box office. In it, he is holding a fork as though it were a trident, and glaring straight into the camera for the “man of the hour.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the post from Cavill on Instagram below!

“Channeling the man of the hour, the man of big hugs, big laughs and big pints of Guinness, my man Jason Momoa. How’d I do?” Cavill wrote in the caption. “Seriously though, I just finally got the chance to watch Aquaman here in Hungary. Jason, James and everyone involved in that movie, smashes it out of the (water)park. If you haven’t seen it yet, go check it out. Jason, love you bro, you crushed it.”

Momoa and Cavill have managed to maintain an impressive bro-mance love affair since they worked together on Justice League. For example, after Aquaman’s success, an old video of Momoa standing up for Cavill to a fan who questioned his Superman performance went viral on social media.

“How come you didn’t like the Superman?” Momoa asked the fan. He then pushed the table and hops up to show off his intimidating physique. “No, no, no, no, no. By all means, speak your mind. You got a problem with my boy?”

There are no plans for Momoa and Cavill to reunite on the big screen just yet but both playing fan-favorite roles in DC Films has audiences clamoring for their next encounter. First, Cavill would have to sign up to play the Man of Steel again, and the most recent rumor is that he is not currently on board for another film. For now, fans will have to settle for the Man of Steel Easter egg spotted in the Aquaman movie.

Aquaman is now playing in theaters.