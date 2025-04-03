Arby’s Dungeons & Dragons Dice Keep Selling Out Over and Over Again

As Dungeons & Dragons has risen in popularity, we’ve seen some interesting collabs and crossovers. This includes fast food chains, with Wendy’s releasing a full D&D-inspired RPG a few years ago called Feast of Legends. Not about to be left behind, fast-food chain Arby’s later joined in on the D&D fun with a set of Arby’s inspired dice. The original set design featured an Arby’s hat core and, of course, the Arby’s logo for the Nat 20 slot. Naturally, they sold out almost instantly in 2021 and the subsequent 2023 restock. Now, Arby’s is back with another D&D dice collab… that has immediately sold out yet again.

The latest Arby’s-inspired set of polyhedral dice was created by Norse Foundry, a company known for its high-quality metal and gemstone dice. They’ve changed up the design for a metallic and Arby’s red look. Don’t worry, the Arby’s logo still features as the highest number on all seven of the dice. The dice also come in an Arby’s tin, perfect for keeping them safe when you’re not playing D&D. While some fans might yearn for the clear design with an Arby’s hat inside, the new look blends the Arby’s brand with the sleek style typical of Norse Foundry’s metal dice sets.

The new norse foundry arby’s dice set

Although Norse Foundry set a “one per customer” limit on this latest restock of the viral Arby’s dice set, it has already sold out in less than a day yet again. While the previous sets were originally priced at around $12 USD, the new zinc alloy models from Norse Foundry retail for $40 USD. That makes it especially impressive that they’ve managed to sell out again so quickly.

Dungeons & Dragons Fans Yearn for Arby’s Dice

While some fans speculate that the dice sold out so quickly in part due to resellers, it’s clear from the response to Arby’s on social media that many real-life, human D&D fans want these dice. The original sets that sold out so quickly can be found with resale values between $100-200, so fans were eager to get their hands on this newest set at actual retail value.

The original viral Arby’s dice set from 2021

The comments on Arby’s Instagram post about the new dice feature fans making promises like “I will not miss this opportunity… not again” and “Nat 20 on this one Arby’s.” Of course, gamers can’t miss the opportunity for a good joke, and one fan marked the occasion with a classic, “We got a second set of Arby’s dice before GTA 6?!” Clearly, fans set their alarms for the April 3rd drop, as Norse Foundry’s first run of its new Arby’s dice has already sold out. Norse Foundry also notes that the shipping for those who did manage to snag a set will be slightly delayed compared with the company’s usual timeline “due to high demand.”

Although you can’t currently purchase the newest set of Arby’s polyhedral dice, you can head to the listing and click “Notify Me” if you’d like to find out when and if Norse Foundry restocks them.

Did you manage to snag a set of these Arby’s dice before they sold out, either with this restock or the earlier releases? Let us know if you’re rolling with Arby’s in the comments below.