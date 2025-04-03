MAX Is Now Streaming One of the Most Underrated Movies of 2024

The end of the year sees a ton of movies hit theaters in a pretty short span, as the studios want to get all their Oscar hopefuls packed into awards season release dates. So many films jammed into the months of November and December, it’s understandable that even massive movie fans miss a couple of the good ones, especially if they don’t end up landing any big Oscar nominations. That’s likely what happened with Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, which finally just got a whole lot easier to watch.
The buzzy A24 drama stars Daniel Craig as an American immigrant in 1950s Mexico, living a lonely life of solitude before the arrival of a potential new connection upends everything he knows. The film got a small theatrical release at the end of last year, but was just added to Max last week, giving movie fans everywhere a chance to check it out.
Max and A24 have a streaming deal in place that sees all of the studio’s new theatrical releases get an exclusive window on the Warner Bros. Discovery service. Queer joins other new A24 titles like Heretic, Sing Sing, and A Different Man, making Max a go-to source for great independent movies.
The partnership between Craig and Guadagnino on Queer almost lead to a big new project for DC Studios, in the form of the upcoming Sgt. Rock movie. Some reports suggested that Craig was attached to the film and eventually backed out, but DC Studios co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran have said that Craig was never a part of the film.
What’s New on Max?
Queer was added to Max’s lineup at the end of March, and that was followed by an entire wave of new movies that hit the streamer at the start of April. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles that were added to Max on April 1st.
