Netflix Just Got a Major Action Movie Fans Have Been Waiting For

A couple of weeks ago, Netflix subscribers received a high-octane treat in the form of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, the action sequel that was just released in theaters at the start of the year. The film became a quick fan-favorite and has held a spot on the Netflix Top 10 since its streaming debut, but subscribers ran into one major issue with the addition. While Den of Thieves 2 was available to watch, its predecessor was nowhere to be found.

Fortunately, Netflix changed that this week with a surprise addition that wasn’t actually part of any previous lists or announcements. On Wednesday, April 2nd, the original Den of Thieves was added to Netflix, finally giving action movie fans the chance to watch both entries in the franchise on the same service.

Den of Thieves was first released back in 2018, telling the story of a group of bank robbers facing off against an elite Los Angeles police unit as they try to rob the Federal Reserve. Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. lead a pretty stacked ensemble cast, with Christian Gudegast serving as director and co-writer. Save for Schreiber, all of the aforementioned names returned for Den of Thieves 2 this year.

While neither of the Den of Thieves movies have been enormous box office hits, they have cultivated a sizeable and dedicated fan base over the last few years. There’s a lot of love for these films amongst action fans, and it’s likely that base will grow even more now that the full Den of Thieves saga is available on Netflix.

The even better news is that a third Den of Thieves is already in development, so the story is going to continue on beyond these two movies.

Just Added to Netflix

The arrival of Den of Thieves is one of those rare and exciting cases where Netflix adds a big movie that wasn’t previously announced in a monthly newsletter. That said, a brand new month did just begin, and it was kicked off with a slew of additions that were already revealed by Netflix. Films like Big Daddy, Field of Dreams, The Croods, Uncle Buck, and Psycho all hit Netflix’s lineup at Tuesday morning.

