The Expanse Returning With New Story Set After Season 6 (But Needs Fans’ Help)

The Expanse franchise launched a new Kickstarter campaign on Wednesday, and it has already burned past its funding goal. The acclaimed sci-fi epic has had a lot of success with crowdfunded comics in the past, and The Expanse: A Little Death may be the most exciting installment yet. Writer Andy Diggle and artist Francesco Pisa return after the success of The Expanse: Dragon Tooth, but this time they’re joined by star of the TV show Wes Chatham in his comic book writing debut. His participation is fitting, as this original story revolves around Amos Burton’s dark past and how it comes back to haunt him during the series’ time skip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Expanse: A Little Death comes from series creators James S.A. Corey and BOOM! Studios, and it set a $50,000 goal when it launched on Kickstarter. Within 24 hours, fans had pledged nearly half a million dollars to the project, so there’s no doubt that it will come to fruition now. It’s no surprise, as the last Expanse comic series, Dragon Tooth, set a Kickstarter record with over $1.4 million in pledges.

Play video

Fans are eager for these stories that help fill in the continuity and bridge the gap between the TV series and the novels. The TV show concluded in 2022, with an adaptation of the sixth book, Babylon’s Ashes, but there are actually three more books that continue the story from there. There is a 30-year time skip at this point in the novels, and fans often hope the show will be revived one day when the actors are older to complete the saga.

In the meantime, Dragon Tooth intrigued fans with a new original story set during this 30-year time period, and A Little Death is poised to do the same. According to the campaign, “the Rocinante crew is plunged into a high stakes conspiracy when an old acquaintance of Amos Burton’s comes to him for aid.” By now, fans have seen how grimdark this story can get when Amos’ past is involved, yet in this galaxy-trotting setting, there’s no telling how or why his earthly attachments will ensnare him.

A Little Death consists of four single issue comics or one graphic novel. Backers have several options on the Kickstarter campaign — a complete digital set for $20, a softcover graphic novel for $25, a set of individual issues for $35, or a hardcover graphic novel with a slipcase for $50. Rewards are bundled and expanded from there, including signed copies of A Little Death and The Expanse: Origins graphic novel series.

Estimated delivery for all of these rewards is November of 2026, and as the campaign has already exceeded its funding goals, it’s on to the enticing stretch goals to see what else backers will get. The top three tiers of stretch goals haven’t even been revealed yet, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

The Expanse: Dragon Tooth is available now in print and digital formats, along with The Expanse: Origins. The TV series is streaming now on Prime Video, and the novels are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats. A Little Death has been funded, but fans still have 29 days to get in on the Kickstarter rewards. The book is expected to reach fans in November of 2026.