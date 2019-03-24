‘Arrow”: Felicity Launches Smoak Technologies In “Inheritance” Clip

Arrow has painted a grim view of the future this season. The flash forwards to Star City circa 2040 reveal a divided city, with the Glades rising to be a thriving place while Star City crumbles into crime and decay. Vigilantes are considered the enemy and a security program called Archer is keeping people safe, but at a potentially terrible cost. While thanks to last week’s episode we know that Felicity is the architect behind Archer, the road to that grim future has at least something of a bright beginning — the creation of Smoak Technologies.

The CW has released a clip from Mondays upcoming episode of Arrow, “Inheritance”, and in the clip Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) launches her namesake company along with some help from a familiar face: Alena (Kacey Rohl). You can check out the scene in the video above.

As fans of Arrow may recall, Alena has had an interesting history with Felicity and Team Arrow. First appearing in Season 5, Alena was a member of the hacktivist group Helix, a group founded by Cayden James. After working with Felicity to rescue James, the disappeared only for Alena to turn up again in Season 6 after realizing that James had changed while in ARGUS custody and she no longer wanted to be part of his plans. She would later ask Felicity if she could be part of her startup before disappearing again. As the clip explains, Alena has been keeping a low profile working at Tech Village, but Felicity has a better offer: work for her as Chief Technology Officer of Smoak Technologies.

The scene firmly establishes that Smoak Technologies does, in fact exist in the future. It’s something that was more or less confirmed in the recent “Star City 2040” episode, but now that we’re seeing the company come to life in the present timeline, it feels a bit more permanent. The creation of Smoak Technologies definitely delivers on the various teases of the company we’ve seen over the years on Arrow, though with the flash forward timeline revealing just how dangerous the Archer program is it will be interesting to see how things get from this happy moment between Felicity and Alena to a more hardened Felicity who feels responsible for the grim fate of Star City.

Of course, it won’t just be in the future that things go awry for Felicity. The official synopsis for “Inheritance” reveals that something happens in the present between Felicity and Laurel that forces her to have to choose between Team Arrow and her friend. You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

“Inheritance” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

“LAUREL TEAMS UP WITH OLIVER — Laurel (Katie Cassidy) learns about some damaging information that affects Emiko (Sea Shimooka). Always looking to protect his sister, Oliver (Stephen Amell) invites Laurel to help investigate, which makes Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) happy as her friend is now working with the team. However, when things go awry, Felicity is forced to make a choice between the team and Laurel.

Patia Prouty directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkhoff & Elizabeth Kim.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Inheritance” will air on March 25th.

