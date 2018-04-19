‘Arrow’: Is David Ramsey Teasing Something Major For Diggle?

John Diggle has been through a lot this season on The CW’s Arrow. From coming back to Star City with a devastating injury to breaking up with Oliver Queen, Diggle’s had some big changes to deal with and now actor David Ramsey may have just teased a big one.

Ramsey posted a photo to his Twitter account this evening of something red with a corner pulled back teasing something behind it, the world tomorrow written across it. Check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the image is literally just a tease — we barely see anything of what’s behind the red — it does look a little bit like the symbols used in the opening sequence of Arrow and, if that is the case, this Tweet might be a hint that tomorrow night Diggle gets a new heroic identity.

It’s something that would make sense. In the episode “Brothers in Arms”, Diggle left Team Arrow after a falling out with Oliver but didn’t strike out on his own. Instead, Diggle decided to take on a larger role with his wife Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) at ARGUS. That larger role with ARGUS very well may come with a new heroic identity for the man who has been both Green Arrow and Spartan. That Diggle’s new identity would get its own, updated symbol also makes sense as well as Ramsey has said Diggle’s choice is sticking, at least for now.

“Diggle has made a firm choice in his life about where his place is with the team,” Ramsey told TV Line earlier this month. “This is something he’s discussed with his wife, so this is a major, fundamental move.”

Of course, even if Diggle is doing something different outside of Team Arrow that won’t prevent him with working with Oliver, especially as the threat of Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) grows. Ramsey told ComicBook.com that we will definitely see them come back together for this threat.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” Ramsey said. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with ARGUS, they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz.”

Whatever is being teased, however, we will find out tomorrow.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.