Superboy and Wonder Woman Star In The Next McFarlane Toys Page Punchers Drop

McFarlane Toys has announced that two new 7-inch scale DC Page Punchers figures will launch at 9am PT / 12pm ET on July 2nd alongside The Batman Who Laughs (Knight Armor) and The Merciless McFarlane Collector Edition 2-pack. The first is a classic Wonder Woman figure based on her original 1942 appearance in Wonder Woman #1. Next is a Superboy figure, inspired by the 1994 Superboy #1: Reign of Tomorrow starring Connor Kent. Sadly, he’s missing the leather jacket and sunglasses he’s known for in the teaser image, but there’s a possibility that some accessories could be included. We can say with certainty that both will include a full-size reprint of their respective comics. Direct pre-order links will be added below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New McFarlane Toys / DC Direct Page Punchers Figures see at entertainment earth

DC Page Punchers W9 Wonder Woman #1 Figure with Comic – See here at Entertainment Earth / See here at Amazon

– See here at Entertainment Earth / See here at Amazon DC Page Punchers W9 Superboy #1 7-Inch Scale Figure with Comic – See here at Entertainment Earth / See here at Amazon

It’s no surprise Superboy was included in today’s drop, as Superman and all of his variants have been the talk of the town, what with the new Superman movie just around the corner. McFarlane Toys has released a ton of figures inspired by the upcoming film, and you can check out the current lineup right here.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet in the title role opposite Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the Man of Steel’s archnemesis Lex Luthor. The first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe also introduces a cast of characters that includes superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).

Superman hits theaters July 11th.

Want to stay up to date with the latest Superman news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!