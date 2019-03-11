‘Arrow’: Katie Cassidy-Rodgers Breaks Silence on Series Ending

The CW’s Arrowverse is headed for some major changes this fall. It was recently announced that while Arrow is coming back for an eighth season, that season will be its last. Now, series star Katie Cassidy-Rodgers is breaking her silence about the series’ end.

In a post to Instagram, Cassidy-Rodgers thanked her Arrow co-stars, writing that they helped shape her into who she is.

“The SQUAD! & Forever my FAMILY. I ❤️ u. Thank you for inspiring me each & everyday as artists & individuals. You’ve helped shape me into the woman I am today. I will be forever grateful!” she wrote alongside a photo from Entertainment Weekly.

Cassidy-Rodgers has been a significant player on Arrow, originating as Earth-1’s Laurel Lance/Black Canary. After Laurel was killed off in Season 4, Cassidy-Rodgers returned in Season 5 as Earth-2’s Laurel Lance, though she was more an antagonist — Black Siren. The character has been on a path to redemption, though, and is currently more of an ally to Team Arrow, albeit sometimes begrudgingly.

On Wednesday afternoon, Amell revealed via social media that Arrow would be returning for a ten-episode eighth season this fall and that, when it concludes, it will mark the end of the series.

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

And when it comes to farewells, Cassidy-Rodgers isn’t the only cast member to celebrate the cast of Arrow as family. Felicity actor Emily Bett Rickards shared a similar sentiment in her own Instagram post last week.

“Without this show I would have not met the inspiring people pictured here nor those I have gotten to work with and get to work with every day,” she continued. “People who have become my family. I’m excited to see what is in store for the story we have been telling.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

