Stephen Amell Shares Ominous Tease for Arrow Episode 802

Arrow will end its run on The CW with its coming eighth season. Leading man Stephen Amell shared a cryptic tease about the season’s second episode. He tweeted out a photo of himself as Oliver Queen looking battered. He coupled the photo with the quote “Because… If I’m wrong…” and the number “802,” referencing the Season Eight, Episode Two of Arrow. It seems like, after being approached by the Monitor, Ollie has to make an important choice with imperfect information. With Crisis on Infinite Earths looming, Ollie’s choice may have consequences that radiate throughout the multiverse. Take a look at Amell’s photo below.

In a recent Facebook Live video, Amell reflected on the upcoming end of Arrow. He admits he thought the show should have ended with its seventh season and the departure of co-star Emily Bett Rickards, but he’s happy to return for 10 more episodes and to participate in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

“I think that we’ve had our running time,” Amell said. “That’s what I thought when I talked with Greg Berlanti in Season 6. I felt like we had done our thing. I thought ultimately theoretically Season 7 should’ve ended things. But to come back and do 10 episodes … what they’ve done with this final season is really cool. It’s like nothing you guys have ever seen. Every episode that comes out, it’s like ‘Wait a minute, what? It’s happening what and where and how? Ok, that’s cool. Let’s do it!’”

Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim spoke to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con. He said that the decision to end Arrow with Season 8 is one that came together “organically.”

“Once you start staring down the barrel of a Season 8 these conversations just quite frankly start to happen organically, and you know Stephen [Amell] was at the end of his deal and it’s like ‘what are we going to do? How long are we going to do this for?’ And for my money, I felt it was time, you know, and I think Greg [Berlanti] felt that way, I think Stephen felt that way,” Guggenheim said. “I think we all sort of collectively came to the same conclusion which is let’s go out on a high note. People are still talking about the show, which is hard in its eighth season of any show. People are still talking about it and then it becomes production budgetary things that really gets you into the tall grass but for me I felt like let’s end the show when we can still produce the show that we have all come to know and love and not try to change the show to make it work when it otherwise can’t.”

Arrow returns for its eighth and final season on Tuesday, October 15th at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” comes to the Arrowverse this December.