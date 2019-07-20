Katie Cassidy Rodgers to Direct Arrow Final Season Episode

Katie Cassidy Rodgers has been a core part of Arrow since the series’ inception, and it looks like she will soon be stepping behind the camera. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly during this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, it was revealed that Cassidy Rodgers, who plays Laurel Lance/Black Canary on the series, will be directing an episode of the show’s eighth and final season.

“Throughout the years I always have wanted to, and I just started shadowing more and shadowing more, and I recently did the Warner Bros. directors’ program, which was incredible,” Cassidy Rodgers revealed. “It’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to direct all you!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cassidy Rodgers take on Laurel Lance has been a part of Arrow since its pilot episode, as she was originally introduced as a lawyer and a former love interest of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell). As the series went on, Laurel trained to be a vigilante and donned the mantle of Black Canary, up until her controversial death in Season 4. Shortly after, the Earth-2 version of Laurel debuted on The Flash, as the villainous metahuman Black Siren. Black Siren eventually made her way to Arrow and has most recently turned over a new leaf as a hero, taking on her Earth-1 counterpart’s costume.

While Laurel decided to become the Black Canary as a way to protect Earth-2, she has since appeared in the show’s season finale, and is expected to continue to play a role in Season 8.

Cassidy Rodgers isn’t the only Arrowverse actress to step behind the camera this season, with Supergirl star Melissa Benoist and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz also doing the same on their respective series. The Flash‘s Danielle Panabaker also did the same for her series last season.

Are you excited to see Cassidy Rodgers direct an episode of Arrow‘s final season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Arrow‘s final season will begin Tuesday, October 15th, at 9/8c on The CW.