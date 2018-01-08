The CW President Is Optimistic That ‘Arrow’, ‘Flash’, ‘Supergirl’, and ‘Legends’ Will Be Renewed

The CW’s Arrowverse shows may still be on winter hiatus, but fans have already been wondering when — and if — the shows will be renewed and while that wait isn’t quite over it sounds like fans need not worry.

The CW network president Mark Pedowitz told EW at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour Sunday, that while they weren’t quite ready to make an announcement about any of the network’s renewals, he was confident that the heroes of Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow weren’t going anywhere.

“At the moment, it’s a little too soon,” Pedowitz said. “We’re noted for announcing at winter TCA that we’re picking up shows, we just weren’t ready to do that yet. A couple more weeks [and] we’ll probably get around to it. I’m pretty confident we’ll see them all back.”

The news that all four DCTV shows will likely return, even if not officially announced just yet, may come as a welcome relief to fans, specifically those of Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. It’s the second time in as many months that those involved with the show and the network have expressed confidence that the shows will return. Last month, executive producer Marc Guggenheim told fans at ACE Comic Con in Rhode Island that he, too, was confident Arrow and Legends would be returning.

“I think it’s very hard, in television, to have a master plan in terms of how many years out,” Guggenheim said. “Television works on a different kind of time horizon than features does. That said, we have a clear vision as to what we want to do on both of the shows. That’s nice. We don’t have official pick ups yet on either show. We’re very confident we’ll get additional seasons on both shows.”

This is particularly significant for Arrow. The first of the network’s DC shows (and the reason the shared universe is called the Arrowverse,) Arrow is currently in its sixth season, which is generally a time when networks negotiate new contracts with leading actors. Pedowitz offer any specifics, but did say that some of the show’s cast have already signed on for more seasons.

“I cannot discuss casting negotiations, but I do believe some members of the cast are already signed on for longer,” he said.

As for why the official renewal news has been delayed, Pedowitz indicated that it had nothing to do with the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations against Andrew Kreisberg (the former executive producer was fired by Warner Bros. Television in November) and explained that none of the network’s shows had been renewed yet, largely due to schedule.

“It is only January 7,” he said. “It’s just a question of the board and I getting together and having a discussion about it. We just weren’t ready with the holidays and this came days later. We’ll get there. I’m confident most of our schedule is coming back.”

The Arrowverse shows will return later this month with Supergirl on Monday, January 15 at 8/7c, The Flash on Tuesday, January 16 at 8/7c, and Arrow on Thursday January 18 at 9/8c. Legends of Tomorrow will return in Supergirl‘s time slot on Monday, February 26, 2018 while the non-Arrowverse DC superhero show Black Lightning debuts on Tuesday, January 16 following The Flash at 9/8c.