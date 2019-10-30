Arrow: “Leap of Faith” Makes a Major Change to the League of Assassins

On The CW’s Arrow, the League of Assassins has long played an important role in Oliver Queen’s (Stephen Amell) story. At one point over the course of the series, Oliver even briefly becomes the League’s leader before turning the role over to Malcolm Merlyn, though the League is ultimately disbanded by Nyssa al Ghul. However, while the League formally doesn’t exist, that doesn’t mean that it isn’t still a major force in the Arrowverse — and tonight’s “Leap of Faith” makes a major change to the secret organization, one that sends it into a whole new direction.

In tonight’s episode, Oliver heads to Nanda Parbat to seek answers about Mar Novu/The Monitor from the one group he can think of that may know given their ancient history — the League. However, when he arrives, he finds his sister Thea (Willa Holland) and is informed that Nyssa is elsewhere, their mission to destroy all the Lazarus Pits complete, though the spinoff Thanatos Guild is still around and as problematic as ever. This leads Oliver to realize that the person he has to talk to is Talia al Ghul, someone who hasn’t always been the most trustworthy of allies.

Talia does agree to help Oliver find the information he seeks as it ultimately takes them to the tomb of the first leader of the League. The information Oliver seeks is there, but so is a particular sword that would give its bearer the undying loyalty of those still connected to the League. It’s a sword that Athena, the head of the Thanatos Guild wants as does Talia.

But Thea, because she is Malcolm’s daughter, has a claim on the sword as well and ultimately bests Talia in the crypt to claim it, an act that essentially makes her the new leader of the League. However, Thea doesn’t want that. Instead, she suggests that she and Talia lead together, but not the League of Assassins. Instead, she wants to create a League of Heroes. Talia, satisfied by the idea of two women running the previously male-dominated group, agrees.

It’s a major shift for the League, but it is also a big shift for Thea as well. With Arrow coming to an end this season, this is potentially the last time we’ll check in with the character and she’s come a very long way from when viewers first met her as Oliver’s rebellious and troubled little sister back at the beginning of the series. To see her finally come into her own as a hero is a deeply satisfying “conclusion” for the character — and by creating a League of Heroes, it leaves the door open for more stories in other parts of the Arrowverse should that be a direction showrunners want to go.

