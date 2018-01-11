‘Arrow’: Oliver Plots His Next Move in “Divided” Midseason Premiere Trailer

The CW has released an extended trailer for “Divided”, next week’s midseason premiere episode of Arrow.

The episode will see Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) deciding how to take on Cayden James’ (Michael Emerson) team of villains. While John Diggle (David Ramsey) argues that they’re outnumbered in the promo, Oliver thinks he can face the team basically by himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog (Rick Gonzalez), Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific (Echo Kellum), and Dinah Drake/Black Canary (Juliana Harkavy) decide to form their own team, as a fallout of leaving Team Arrow last episode. But as the episode’s photos suggest, the two teams might not stay separate for long.

As the promo shows, Oliver’s mission doesn’t seem to go well. Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) targets Oliver, as the other villains follow suit, and it looks like the end result is pretty explosive.

“It’s like an axis of evil on the show.” Emerson recently told ComicBook.com. “It’s fun because all these characters are so different, one from another, that they live up to the breadth and specificity of good comic characters, but it’s fun and a little thrilling to see them embodied by real humans with different ways of talking, dialects, or physical carriage, different styles.”

“It’s good that way, and I have especially enjoyed these last couple of episodes I’ve found where we are all together a lot, because it is such a swell bunch of smart, funny actors.” Emerson continued. “We have so much to gab about between scenes. In a way, that axis of evil is my Arrow family in a way. We’re all on the same boat, too. Kind of in the hierarchy of a TV cast, we are the spicy guest players.”

“Divided” will air on Thursday, January 18th, at 9/8c on The CW.