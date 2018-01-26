‘Arrow’: Cayden James’ Tie to Oliver Revealed in “We Fall”

Arrow aired another new episode tonight, and it gave fans even more context for the latest Big Bad’s crusade.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “We Fall”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Cayden James (Michael Emerson) escalating his attack against Star City by hacking various pieces of technology throughout town. As Team Arrow began to devise a way to stop him, Cayden met with Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) in his mayor’s office, offering to explain why he’s going forward with his plan.

As Cayden explained earlier this season, Oliver was somehow responsible for the death of his son, Owen. According to Cayden, his son was killed exactly a year ago that day, after one of Oliver’s arrows accidentally struck Owen in a fight that took place in Star City. Cayden threatened Oliver, ordering him to wire him money or else he would continue killing people.

But as Team Arrow realized, there was no way that Oliver could have done such a thing, as he was in Hub City recruiting Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy) to the team. This was backed up by Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), who revealed that Cayden had gotten that evidence through a USB drive, which was mailed from Corto Maltese, and that Alena (Kacey Rohl) would track where the USB came from.

At the end of the episode, Alena revealed that it couldn’t be traced to anyone in particular, leading to Oliver ultimately wiring Cayden the money.

So, what’s next? Could someone have framed Oliver for killing Cayden’s son? According to executive producer Marc Guggenheim, the answer could surprise people.

“I think it’s going to unfold in a way that will really surprise people,” Guggenheim told ComicBook.com. “I actually expect it to be controversial, because we’re doing something that’s so different than what we’ve done in years past. There’s one particular hard right turn that we’ve got up our sleeves that we’ve never done before. So I’ll be curious to see what people think of it.”

Fans can see what's next when Arrow airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.