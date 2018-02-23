‘Arrow’: Roy Harper Returns in “Doppelganger” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Doppelganger”, the upcoming fifteenth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

As plenty of the photos show, this episode will mark the Arrowverse return of Roy Harper/Arsenal (Colton Haynes), who has been primarily absent from Arrow since leaving the show in season three. Haynes then reprised his role in Arrow’s fourth season, and fans – and even series star Stephen Amell – have been eagerly waiting for him to return.

“If we end this show, whenever it happens to end, without seeing Roy Harper again, I think we will have made a tragic mistake,” Amell said during a convention appearance last year.

Haynes was then confirmed to return to the show back in December, and shared some adorable behind-the-scenes video from the episode back in January. Another behind-the-scenes photo seemed to hint at Thea Queen (Willa Holland) suiting back up as Speedy, something that these official photos confirm.

The photos also show a unique predicament for Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy), who can be seen in a hospital bed with Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) standing nearby. It looks like Siren could finally be getting treatment for the injuries she suffered in the most recent Arrow episode, but there’s no telling what will happen next, with her redemption currently being a topic of conversation amongst the show’s fans.

You can check out the synopsis for “Doppelganger” below.

ROY HARPER RETURNS — Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Thea (Willa Holland) are shocked to hear that Roy Harper (guest star Colton Haynes) is back in Star City.

However, when they discover the circumstances of Roy’s return, Oliver and Thea realize that Roy is in trouble and jump in to save him.

Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) makes a shocking decision.

Kristin Windell directed the episode with story by Christos Gage & Ruth Fletcher Gage and teleplay by Speed Weed.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the CW.