‘Arrow’: Nyssa Returns in “The Thanatos Guild” Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “The Thanatos Guild”, tonight’s episode of Arrow.

The clip shows Nyssa al Ghul (Katrina Law) visiting Team Arrow, to deliver a major piece of news for Thea Queen (Willa Holland). As she explains, Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) founded a rogue group of League of Assassins members before his death, which have become known as the Thanatos Guild. The group is apparently hunting after Thea, because she could be the key to uncovering some sort of ancient map.

There’s no telling exactly what this ancient map leads to, and if that question will be answered over the course of tonight’s episode, but fans will probably be excited to see it either way.

“In an unforgettable episode that will change Arrow forever, Katrina Law returns as the Daughter of the Demon, Nyssa Al Ghul,” executive producers Wendy Mericle and Marc Guggenheim teased earlier this year. “Nyssa comes to Star City to warn of an impending danger that will threaten everything we know and love.”

“The Thanatos Guild” will be the follow-up to the most recent episode, “Doppelganger”, which saw Roy Harper (Colton Haynes) returning to the fold as well. While fans have waited three weeks to see this episode, this clip arguably hints that the wait will have been well worth it.

You can view the official synopsis for “The Thanatos Guild” below:

NYSSA AL GHUL COMES BACK TO STAR CITY WITH A DANGEROUS MESSAGE FOR THEA — Nyssa Al Ghul (guest star Katrina Law) returns to Star City to warn Thea (Willa Holland) that a group of renegade League of Assassins members are planning to attack her.

This group, led by Athena (guest star Kyra Zagorsky), is intent on finding a mysterious box that Malcolm left behind and will stop at nothing to get it. Nyssa helps Oliver (Stephen Amell) come to a life-changing realization.

Joel Novoa directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Ben Sokolowski (#616)

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.