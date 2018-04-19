‘Arrow’: Go Inside “The Dragon” in New Video

The CW has released a new behind-the-scenes look at “The Dragon”, tonight’s episode of Arrow.

The episode will see Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) and Laurel Lance/Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) on a new mission, as they attempt to offer Star City’s resources to a mob organization called The Quadrant.

“This episode takes a closer look at Ricardo Diaz, who is our Big Bad for the season.” co-executive producer Beth Schwartz explains in the video. “Diaz goes to Bludhaven with Black Siren. He’s trying to further his power in Star City by going after a group called The Quadrant.”

“He wants to be a part of it so that he can have full control over Star City.” Schwartz adds. “His plans don’t exactly go accordingly when The Quadrant is more fierce than he thinks.”

With Team Arrow essentially crumbling in front of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), it’s clear that the fight with Diaz is coming to a head in an interesting way. And according to star David Ramsey, that is only set to continue, but it might include some mending between the different factions of the show’s ensemble.

“They’ll come back together — and listen, by the way, they come back together to work together even before all things are solved,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com earlier this month. “We’re still after the same bad guy. It’s just these teams, new Team Arrow, Oliver Queen, John Diggle with A.R.G.U.S., they feel as if there’s more than one way to get them. But they come back together and work together as a unit to take down Diaz. So this isn’t a situation where you have these three entities existing in the same city kind of working their own angles. They come together. But in terms of just the original Team Arrow that people have kind of fallen in love with, that will take time to kind of fix. And part of the purpose is to get Oliver on an island by the end of this episode, get him alone….So they’re taking our heroes to a very secluded place.”

You can view the official synopsis for “The Dragon” below.

DIAZ SETS HIS SIGHTS ON THE QUADRANT — Looking to expand his empire, Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) meet with The Quadrant, a coalition of mafia families who run national organized crime.

Meanwhile, after Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) recent decision, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) double their efforts on building Helix Dynamics.

Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Spiro Skentzos & Elizabeth Kim.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.