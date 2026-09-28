Lanterns Season Finale Trailer Has Every DC Fan Expecting One Major Thing

The trailer for the season finale of Lanterns is here, and it seems almost everyone is ready for the same thing. In the latest episode, Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart has dug up Hal Jordan’s grave to retrieve Hal’s Power Ring. Stewart immediately boots up the Halogram, played by Kyle Chandler, in an effort to open the vault in Jordan’s storage unit. Before they can do that, the Halogram wants to meet Dead Hal’s lady sheriff, Kerry Kane. Much like Hal trusted his gut, the Halogram proclaims that the Sheriff killed him. The vault contains a portal to the alien planet that John had experienced the death of in the second episode of the series. The city in the skies of the planet literally died of fear caused by a gas put into the atmosphere by the Manhunter. And it’s the planet where Dead Hal had hidden Sinestro. The penultimate episode ended with John Stewart punching out Sinestro, while the Halogram looked on like a proud papa.

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The Lanterns season finale trailer jumps right into it from there. Sinestro explains that the Guardians think fear makes you weak, but it’s actually the most powerful force in the universe. Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner will be returning to Rushville for what his facial expression suggests is a serious talk. Stewart and Kerry are having an equally intense conversation at her son Noah’s football game. While Sinestro’s voiceover says Jordan didn’t have to die in vain, we see flashes of Hal waking up in a room that looks very similar to the inside of the weenie where the Manhunter healed Kerry and John. And then the Halogram gives John a warning that he’s taking a big risk before he squares off against what we assume is Hal’s killer. His final words: “Don’t be afraid to be afraid.” The parting shot has John looking to the sky, almost as if about to say something heroic. And that’s exactly what fans are ready for him to do. One fan says it for everyone: “Is my boy about to recite his oath?”

First trailer for the season finale of ‘LANTERNS’. pic.twitter.com/MscBZz2aNn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 28, 2026

In Brightest Day and Blackest Night…

So far this season, we’ve seen John get raised from birth to become a Green Lantern, get recruited by the Guardians to replace Hal Jordan, watch Hal Jordan miseducate and almost kill the recruit, get seduced by a Manhunter, stop Hal Jordan from starting a war just to give him an advantage in capturing a Manhunter, and turn down being a Green Lantern after seeing it corrupt Hal Jordan. In all of that, we have yet to hear John Stewart say the Green Lantern Oath. Not since Netflix’s Daredevil season one have we so anticipated seeing a superhero, as Barney Stinson would say, “suit up.“

Early in the show, Hal makes it clear that he operates on instinct and “trusting your gut.” This week, Halogram’s gut told him that Kerry Kane felt guilty for killing him. While John waved him off, there is a very good fan theory that would suggest she does have motive for offing the former Green Lantern. Theories we picked up on from past episodes may be proven accurate as something is amiss with Kerry Kane’s son. In early episodes of the show, it’s explained that the Manhunters will protect a community and make themselves invaluable, but stay somewhat off the grid. When Kerry’s son refuses to choose a college to play football for, he says he’s doing it to focus on the team’s next win, but the reality is he may just be unwilling to leave his territory. If Hal discovered that Noah was the next generation of the Manhunters on Earth, Sheriff Kane would have a very compelling reason to kill him.

Next week we’ll finally have the answers we’ve been waiting for. The mystery behind who shot Hal Jordan will be solved, but that doesn’t mean we know what comes next for Jordan. After turning evil and sacrificing his own life to redeem himself, Hal Jordan became the Spectre. The show gave us a sci-fi version of a post-death Jordan in the Halogram. With Sinestro doing his best impression of Darth Sidious, it looks like the DCU will find a way to let its version of Hal Jordan cheat death as well.

Did you watch the penultimate episode? Who do you think shot Hal Jordan? Let us know in the comments below.