‘Arrow’: Richard Dragon Debuts In New ‘Promises Kept’ Photos

The CW has released photos for “Promises Kept,” the upcoming sixth episode of Arrow‘s sixth season.

The episode will see Slade Wilson/Deathstroke (Manu Bennett) come face to face with his long-lost son, Joe, who turns out not to be a prisonery of a mercenary group but is, in fact, their leader. This reveal puts Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) in danger as Slade attempts to connect with his son, but that connection may require a literal eye for an eye.

Tonight’s episode will also see Diggle (David Ramsey) and the reast of the team back in Star City deal with a new villain — Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) also known as “The Dragon.” The episode is the character’s debut as Arrow‘s take on the DC Comics villain Richard Dragon and with Arrow‘s Ricardo Diaz stealing valuable technology, the character presents a new challenge for Team Arrow. Executive producer Marc Guggenheim previously told ComicBook.com that Diaz is a villain rooted more in reality than previous bad guys the team has faced.

“You know, what I really like about our interpretation of Richard is, he’s very grounded,” Guggenheim said. “He’s not a flamboyant big bad, he doesn’t wear a costume, he really is a crime lord sort of in the Tobias Church model. For Tobias we only really saw him for about five episodes, so we were excited about the prospect of doing a cool, gritty crime lord, but for a longer period of time. We’ve never really done that on the show before, so it’s different.”

Diaz may be different from previous villains, but if the photos are any indication it looks like Oliver isn’t the only person in trouble in “Promises Kept.” Diaz looks like a formidable foe, and that dragon tattoo on his neck has an ominous quality to it and things could get complicated – and quickly – for Team Arrow.

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.