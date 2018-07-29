‘Arrow’: Brick, Bronze Tiger, and More to Return in Season 7

When Arrow returns this fall Oliver Queen fill find himself facing some familiar foes and now we know who some of them are.

During Arrow‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con today there were several casting announcements, including the reveal that familiar Arrow villains Derek Sampson, Ben Turner/Bronze Tiger, and Danny Brickwell/Brick are set to return.

It’s an interesting selection of foes for Arrow. Derek Sampson, played by Cody Runnels, and Danny Brickwell, played by Vinnie Jones, are likely to be the foes Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces while incarcerated in Slabside Maximum Security Prison. The last time those villains were seen on Arrow, they were apprehended with both set to be incarcerated. However, the last time Bronze Tiger, played by Michael Jai White, appeared on the show he was believed to be dead, killed with his own claws in a battle with Khem-Adam. However, as Bronze Tiger’s body was carried away by Deadshot for burial in his home country, it’s not impossible that he survived his injuries.

Bronze Tiger’s return could be the mysterious enemy the official synopsis for season seven has said will work to unravel all of Oliver’s work as Green Arrow. You can check out the official synopsis below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

What do you think about the return of these Arrow villains? Let us know in the comments below.

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.