‘Arrow’ Season 7 Premiere Gets a Title

If you’re finding yourself already unable to handle Arrow‘s summer hiatus, a new tweet might get you excited about what’s next.

Beth Schwartz, Arrow‘s new showrunner, recently shared a photo of the first page of the season seven premiere script on her Twitter account. You can check it out below.

As fans will remember, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) ended up revealing his identity as the Green Arrow to the public, a choice that also put him within the confines of a supermax prison, hence the title being “Inmate 4587”. And as it turns out, 4587 is a bit of an Easter egg, one that reflects Marc Guggenheim’s love for the late-80s TV series Wiseguy.

While it’s unclear exactly how Oliver will get out of his current situation, it sounds like quite a few threats are waiting on the outside. As was teased in the Season 6 finale, Ricardo Diaz (Richard Dragon) still has a pretty major hold on Star City, and he’s set to bring his Longbow Hunters along for the ride.

“The idea now is: If Oliver’s in prison, is he actually more protected than the team?” Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, explained earlier this year. “The rest of the team is all going to be in danger as well. Where that puts Felicity and William, I mean, we can only do so much to protect them.”

Depending on how all of this this is executed, it could represent a major shift for Arrow, something that Amell appears to be on board with.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

You can view the official synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season below.

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

What do you think of the title for Arrow‘s season seven premiere? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.