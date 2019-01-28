‘Arrow’: 150th Episode Photos Released

The CW has released photos from “Emerald Archer”, the twelfth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season, and the 150th episode overall.

The photos provide the first look at the show reaching its newest milestone — and doing so in a delightfully unexpected way. The episode is poised to feature a documentary-style take on Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and his allies and adversaries, as a documentary crew follows them and interviews them throughout their crusade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7733]

Even with such an unconventional set-up, it sounds like the episode will be a pretty significant one, both with Kelsey Grammer serving as the documentary’s narrator, and a new character supposedly being introduced.

“When we knew our 150th episode was coming up, we obviously wanted to do something special,” showrunner Beth Schwartz told ComicBook.com. “I know for our 100th episode that we were all very pleased with how that turned out and it felt so nostalgic and perfect, and so we knew we kind of had to try to one-up ourselves. The room came up with the brilliant idea to film it documentary-style, and it allowed us to use all of our favorite characters from past and present in this format, which was something that was really important to us because as you’re hitting such a milestone, you want to see those characters that made the series what it is.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

ARROW FILMS THEIR 150TH EPISODE AS A DOCUMENTARY ENTITLED “THE HOOD AND THE RISE OF VIGILANTES” NARRATED BY KELSEY GRAMMER

The 150th episode of “Arrow” showcases a documentary entitled “The Hood and the rise of vigilantism” starring Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell), Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), and the rest of Team Arrow. As a camera crew follows Oliver and team around to talk about their past as vigilantes and what the Green Arrow means to Star City, Oliver must also deal with William’s (guest star Jack Moore) return from boarding school as well as a new threat to the city. The episode will feature “documentary footage” captured by the BTS crew and interviews from those who have worked alongside the Green Arrow. The documentary is narrated by Kelsey Grammer.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marc Guggenheim & Emilio Ortega Aldrich.

Who do you think of the first look at Arrow‘s 150th episode? Let us know your best guess in the comments below!

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Black Lightning. “Emerald Archer” will debut on February 4.