‘Arrow’: “Star City Slayer” Photos Released

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Star City Slayer”, the thirteenth episode of Arrow‘s seventh season.

Hot off of the heels of this week’s 150th episode, which was framed around a documentary about Team Arrow, it looks like “Star City Slayer” might not be pulling any punches either. The episode title hints that Team Arrow will be pursued by a serial killer, something that has sort of been played with for the last few episodes. And judging by the photos – and context clues surrounding the episode’s promo – that could get pretty darn ominous.

You can check out the synopsis for “Star City Slayer” below!

THE TEAM IS TARGETED

Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) are disappointed after they learn that William (guest star Jack Moore) is hiding something from them. Wanting to focus on his family, Oliver steps back from his Green Arrow duties and lets the team take over tracking down a serial killer.

However, when the team becomes targets for the killer, things take a bloody turn.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Jill Blankenship.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Star City Slayer” will air on February 11th.

Read on to check out the photos for the episode!

