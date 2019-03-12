‘Arrow’: Diaz’s Fate Revealed in “Training Day”

Arrow has a lot of questions left to answer as it heads toward its final season, but it may have already just sealed the fate of one of the show’s villains.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “Training Day”, below!

As fans will remember, last week’s episode ended with Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) being doused with gasoline and lit on fire while inside of his prison cell. While a person theoretically wouldn’t survive that kind of attack, Arrow‘s penchant for fake deaths and resurrections made Diaz’s fate a little unclear.

Midway through the episode, fans appeared to get their answer, when Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) ended up meeting with Bronze Tiger (Michael Jai White) in Slabside. During their meeting, Bronze Tiger confirmed that Diaz was dead, and that he knew who killed him. He agreed to tell Laurel who killed Diaz, in exchange for getting to visit his son. When Laurel delivered, Bronze Tiger revealed that he saw the New Green Arrow exiting the prison shortly after killing Diaz.

This led to Laurel meeting with Emiko Queen (Shea Shimooka), confirming that she had, in fact, been at Slabside when Diaz died. Emiko didn’t deny it, but argued that no one would believe Laurel anyway.

For Arrow fans, the fact that Diaz is dead probably will and won’t be surprising, as the show has played with Diaz potentially dying several times over. Most notably, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) left Diaz alive during the Slabside Prison riot, something that has had ramifications on the rest of the season.

“[Oliver’s] decision to leave Diaz alive will not influence his relationship with Felicity, but I think it’s going to have an incredibly impactful moment on another person that he’s very close with,” series star Stephen Amell teased earlier in the season. “I don’t know if he’ll come to regret the decision, actually. Probably. Maybe that’s part of the new Oliver post-prison, is those are the decisions that he has to live with, even if ultimately the best thing to do would’ve been to not leave him alive. We shall see.”

And while Diaz might be gone from the world of Arrow, it’s pretty safe to say that he made a pretty unique impact in the world of the show.

“You know, what I really like about our interpretation of Richard is, he’s very grounded,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim told ComicBook.com in 2017. “He’s not a flamboyant big bad, he doesn’t wear a costume, he really is a crimelord sort of in the Tobias Church model. For Tobias we only really saw him for about five episodes, so we were excited about the prospect of doing a cool, gritty crime lord, but for a longer period of time. We’ve never really done that on the show before, so it’s different.”

What do you think of Diaz’s fate in Arrow‘s seventh season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.