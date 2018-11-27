‘Arrow’: Oliver Finally [SPOILER] in “The Slabside Redemption”

Arrow‘s latest episode may have just changed the life of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) as we know it.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Arrow, “The Slabside Redemption”, below!

This week’s episode saw Oliver poised to leave Slabside, as a part of a prisoner exchange of sorts between him and Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo). Before that could happen, however, Diaz infiltrated his way into the prison, seeming pretty hell-bent on defeating Oliver once and for all.

The two played a sort of cat and mouse game over the course of the episode, culminating in Oliver deciding to leave Diaz alive in Slabside. Soon after, Oliver finally got his wish, and was released from prison and reunited with Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) and John Diggle (David Ramsey).

So, what’s next for Oliver? While it’s too early to say, it certainly sounds like Oliver will be at least somewhat of a changed man when it happens.

“I know they wanted Oliver back in the world, and he is and in a new and exciting way.” Amell told reporters during a recent visit to Arrow‘s set. “Concurrently, it felt like we were treating my experience at Slabside like I spent a night in county jail. In actuality, even for Oliver, it was a pretty horrific experience. So I did want a change in him. I wanted a change in him in the way that he interacts with people, with the public, and even so far as his wardrobe.”

And of course, there’s the whole nature of Oliver unmasking himself as the Green Arrow late last season, something that could reveal itself in interesting ways as the episodes progress.

“That’s the one thing I’m very, very curious to know about that I know precious little about.” Amell revealed in an interview earlier this season. “What’s Oliver’s like with the team when he gets out of prison — what is his relationship with the population of Star City? He’s outed now; he outed himself. What does that mean? We have to respect the enormity of that decision. He can’t live in that apartment anymore, because he’s the Green Arrow and everybody knows it. What are those dynamics? I’m very interested to see.”

And hey, it won’t be too long until Oliver temporarily takes another superhero identity anyway.

Are you happy that Oliver has finally made it out of jail? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.