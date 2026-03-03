Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Gives Its Strongest Character the Ending Fans Wanted for Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel introduces its strongest character, on par with Sukuna, who finally does what fans always wanted to see Gojo Satoru accomplish. The sequel to Gege Akutami’s magnum opus, Modulo, is now wrapping up its narrative and bringing closure to its major characters. Although it is ending much sooner than expected, the sequel does a commendable job compared to the original by offering a permanent fix to the Cursed Energy society. While the ending has a few minor nitpicks, it delivers several strong outcomes. One of the best is how it handles its new strongest character, Dabura of the Simurian race, giving him a decisive conclusion and fulfilling a goal Gojo long desired.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite being the strongest sorcerer for most of the series, Gojo Satoru remained bound by the rigid structure of Jujutsu society and its higher-ups. They imposed their authority on sorcerers and followed strategies that Gojo openly opposed. This tension was clearly depicted in the Hidden Inventory arc, where Gojo explicitly stated his desire to eliminate the higher-ups. Even after he was sealed, they shifted the blame onto him and labeled him one of the orchestrators of the Shibuya Incident. Gojo had every reason to act against them, yet he met his end before he could fulfill that desire. That is why it feels especially satisfying to see Dabura, placed in a similar position, achieve what Gojo never could before the series concludes.

Modulo’s Dabura Carries Out the Act Fans Always Wanted to See Gojo Perform

Courtesy of Shueisha

Dabura, the strongest individual of the Simurian race, is revealed to be in a fragile position when it comes to his clan’s higher-ups. Despite his overwhelming strength, he is forced to obey them because they placed a curse on his sister, using it to control him and exploit his power for their own benefit. After Yuji gives the Black Rope to Dabura, he is finally able to erase the curse on his sister. The moment he frees her, he turns on the higher-ups who abused their authority and overthrows them in a single sweep, declaring himself the new chief of the Deskunte.

However, immediately after announcing one reform he wishes to implement, Dabura admits he will step down because he lacks political understanding. This hesitation mirrors why Gojo never fully carried out his plan to eliminate and replace the higher-ups. Although Gojo recognized their harmful influence on Jujutsu society, he also understood that leadership required a political structure, something he could not manage alone. Still, fans long wished to see Gojo follow through and reshape the system himself, as it would have dramatically changed Jujutsu society. In that sense, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s sequel delivers a satisfying parallel through Dabura, offering a glimpse of how Gojo’s rebellion might have unfolded.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!