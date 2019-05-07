Arrow: “You Have Saved This City” Season 7 Finale Preview Released

After tonight’s explosive episode, it looks like Arrow‘s latest chapter still has more story in store. The CW has released a new preview for the show’s Season 7 finale, which is titled “You Have Saved this City”.

The promo hints at the latest conflict between Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Emiko Queen (Sea Shimooka), now that Oliver is more motivated to try to get through to his half-sister. While it’s unclear exactly what that altercation has in store, it brings about an interesting new chapter for the series, as the show has been renewed for a ten-episode eighth and final season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This was a difficult decision to come to, but like every hard decision we’ve made for the past seven years, it was with the best interests of Arrow in mind,” producers Beth Schwartz, Greg Berlanti, and Marc Guggenheim said in a statement. “We’re heartened by the fact that Arrow has birthed an entire universe of shows that will continue on for many years to come. We’re excited about crafting a conclusion that honors the show, its characters and its legacy and are grateful to all the writers, producers, actors, and — more importantly — the incredible crew that has sustained us and the show for over seven years.”

It’s unclear exactly what Arrow has in store for its final batch of episodes, particularly with the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover set for later this year. But either way, it sounds like the series will be coming to a close on its own terms.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven — we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is,” Amell said in an interview before Season 7 began. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact that we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

But before that, this season finale also has a bittersweet connotation to it, as it is expected to serve as the final episode for Emily Bett Rickards’ Felicity Smoak. With Felicity being confirmed to be alive in the show’s flash-forward sequences, fans have wondered if and how her endgame will unfold — and they will reportedly get answers soon.

“[It] is addressed at the end of this season,” showrunner Beth Schwartz previously revealed.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily since season one and in those past seven years she has brought one of TV’s most beloved characters to life.” the show’s creative team said in a statement earlier this year. “And although we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at Arrow.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 9/8c on The CW. The Season 7 finale will air on May 13th.