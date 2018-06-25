‘Arrow’ Season 7 Synopsis Teases New Threat for Oliver Queen

The next season of Arrow is still quite a ways away, but it sounds like fans should expect to see Oliver Queen being put to the test.

Warner Bros. Television has released a new synopsis for Arrow‘s seventh season, as part of announcing the show’s panel at next month’s San Diego Comic-Con. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There has been no shortage of close calls for Oliver Queen when it comes to protecting his Super Hero identity, but in the season six finale, he was finally backed into a corner and forced to reveal himself to the world as the Green Arrow. Now, Oliver will come face-to-face with many of the criminals he placed behind bars, as he makes a new home for himself at Slabside Maximum Security Prison. Oliver will find himself vulnerable in a way unlike ever before when a mysterious new enemy begins to unravel his work as Green Arrow, challenging him to redeem his name or risk losing everything.”

There are a few interesting nuggets from the (admittedly vague) synopsis, namely with regards to how Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) will deal with being locked up in prison. The idea of him coming “face to face” with his past enemies could be interesting, and could see the return of quite a few former villains of the week for the show. And the notion of a “mysterious new enemy” who is unraveling Oliver’s legacy certainly will catch fans’ eyes, even as it’s too early to tell exactly who that foe is.

As was teased in the Season 6 finale, Ricardo Diaz (Richard Dragon) still has a hold on Star City, and he’s set to bring his Longbow Hunters along for the ride. There’s no telling if this foe is a member of the Longbow Hunters, or some other potential villain entirely.

Depending on how this is executed, it could represent a major shift for Arrow, something that series star Stephen Amell appears to be on board with.

“I think that’s one of the things I’m getting out of what they’ve planned for season seven – we’re not writing like we’re guaranteed something beyond this, because we’re not; nobody is.” Amell said in a recent interview. “I want them to really push forward and take the fact we have a certain license and a certain respect from the fans to take some chances.”

Are you excited to see what happens in Arrow‘s seventh season? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Arrow will return with new episodes on Monday, October 15th, at 8/7c on The CW.