Arrow: Oliver’s Journey Continues in “Welcome to Hong Kong” Preview

Arrow‘s eighth and final season officially began tonight, sending Oliver Queen/Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) on his trek throughout space and time. Tonight’s premiere episode certainly didn’t pull any punches, and it looks like the next installment is following suit. On Tuesday, The CW released a preview for “Welcome to Hong Kong”, the second episode of the show’s eighth and final season.

The episode will follow Oliver, John Diggle (David Ramsey), Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy Rogers) on their journey, after Earth-2 was tragically destroyed by anti-matter. While it’s unclear exactly how things will go next, it will be interesting to see how it factors into Oliver’s final days.

“[We’re] taking the show on the road, really getting away from Star City,” consulting producer Marc Guggenheim previously said. “Oliver is going to be traveling the world and we’re going to go to a lot of different places. Every time I see Oliver and the Monitor, it’s like, ‘Okay, we are very far from where we started.’ But again, that means the show has grown and evolved.”

“This is sort of his final test because it’s greater than Star City,” showrunner Beth Schwartz added.

The episode will also see the return of Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana (Rila Fukushima), who hasn’t been seen on the show since a flashback sequence in Season 5.

“There are so many characters [to have return]. So many characters,” Schwartz explained in an interview earlier this year. “And we’re definitely thinking about all of that, because just as much as our fans want to see it, as people who have been on the show for a long time, we are also fans of these characters. So we’re going to make sure that everyone has a great final season.”

“That’s the exciting part of next season, only having 10 episodes,” Schwartz revealed. “We’ve [been] brainstorming and thinking about who we want back, because there are so many characters that we love… I think every episode is just going to be humongous. We’re going to fit it all in, and it’s definitely going to be an amazing season.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Welcome to Hong Kong” below!

“THE RETURN OF TATSU – Oliver (Stephen Amell), John (David Ramsey), Laurel (Katie Cassidy Rogers), and Tatsu (guest star Rila Fukushima) seek out an important person within The Monitor’s (guest star LaMonica Garrett) plan. Connor (Joseph David Jones) has a heart to heart with his brother (guest star Charlie Barnett).

Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Jill Blankenship & Sarah Tarkoff.”

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Welcome to Hong Kong” will air on October 22nd.