Arrow Gets an Epic New Intro for Final Season

Arrow‘s final season continued tonight, continuing the plot threads of the epic season premiere. Now that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is well on his way through The Monitor’s (LaMonica Garrett) plan, it’s safe to say that his life isn’t quite the same — and the show just reacted to that in a pretty epic way. Spoilers for this week’s episode of Arrow, “Welcome to Hong Kong”, below! Only look if you want to know! The episode opened with the eighth (and seemingly final) narration from Oliver, which you can check out a transcript of below:

“My name is Oliver Queen. For seven years, I have fought with only one goal — to save my city. But now, a new threat has emerged, a danger so severe, it has forced me to leave my family in order to face it. And it won’t be enough for me to just be the Green Arrow. To prevent the Crisis that’s coming, I’m going to have to become someone else. I’m going to have to become something else.”

Granted, fans had known and kind of assumed that Oliver would get a new introduction of some kind, especially considering how drastically different his mission has been this season. Showrunner Beth Schwartz later confirmed as much earlier this year.

“Yes, we will have a new one this season,” Schwartz said in a previous interview. “We had a new one last season and there will be a new one this year as well. It’s the last one.”

“It definitely feels like this is the right time for the series to end, but I feel like it’s not going to feel quite real until that last script of the finale comes out,” Schwartz continued. “And then I feel like there’s going to be a lot of tears. I’m sure it’ll be the same thing on the last day of filming on set. That’s when it’s going to feel even more real, when we’re actually going through it.”

Ultimately, this final season will build up to the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, which is expected to culminate in some sort of bittersweet ending for Oliver.

“It’s what I want,” Amell said in an interview earlier this summer. “I pitched it for a very long time. It’s what I want, but concurrently, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t surprises along the way. I was floored when I got the pitch for the crossover. I don’t see it coming — nobody sees it coming. It’s going to be so rad.”

What do you think of Arrow‘s final season intro? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Arrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.