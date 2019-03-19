‘Arrow’: Mia Digs Into Her Past in “Star City 2040” Clip

The CW has released a new clip from “Star City 2040”, this week’s episode of Arrow. The short clip features a brief flashback to the early days of Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara), the future daughter of Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), who has been a major player in Arrow‘s flash-forward sequences this season.

In the scene, Mia waxes poetic about her place in Star City’s bleak future while getting tattooed, which leads to her getting involved with street fighting. The scene then cuts to one of the later flash-forward sequences, where Mia and William (Ben Lewis) prepare to enact their plan to break into the Glades.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While much of Mia’s history still remains accounted for, the bits and pieces that have already been revealed could signify some dark things ahead in the show’s present-day. With “Star City 2040” set to largely take place in those flash-forward sequences, it’s safe to assume that more will come to light about Mia’s less-than-perfect childhood.

“You get to see a lot about why Mia is the way she is and what in her childhood and what events in her life up until this point have happened to form her into this hardened fighter, into this person that doesn’t deal with emotions, doesn’t deal with vulnerability well, and has really guarded herself.” McNamara said in a recent interview.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Star City 2040” below!

“FLASH FORWARD TO THE FUTURE

Mia (guest star Katherine McNamara) and William (guest star Ben Lewis) venture into the Glades on a dangerous mission. There they run into Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Roy (Colton Haynes) and Zoe (guest star Andrea Sixtos) who deliver some devastating news. The flash forwards share highlights from Mia’s childhood with Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards).

James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Oscar Balderrama.”

Arrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Star City 2040” will air on March 18th.