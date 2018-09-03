‘Arrow’ Star Stephen Amell Shows Off Battle Wounds After Wrestling Match

Arrow star Stephen Amell impressed wrestling fans this past weekend at All In, the epic Ring of Honor Pay-Per-View event that brought wrestlings biggest superstars (outside of the WWE) together for an epic card.

Though Amell fell short to Christopher Daniels at the event, he did impress with some huge bumps and high flying spots. And he has the battle wounds to show for it, as evidenced by his latest post on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Amell’s return to the ring was inevitable. Wrestler and All In promoter (not to mention recurring guest star on Arrow) Cody Rhodes revealed how he was able to convince the actor to come to Ring of Honor for this historic event.

“Well, Stephen got it in his blood.” Rhodes explained. “The first time he came back, we were in Barkley Center when he did the match with Stardust. When he came to the curtain, he got a standing ovation. He got it in his blood, man. It doesn’t matter what age you are, if you’re a millionaire already, the feeling of pro wrestling for an entertainer, for a show person, there’s nothing like it. And he wanted a singles match immediately after that. Immediately.”

ComicBook.com managed to catch up with Rhodes where he revealed how hard Amell was working in preparation for his big showdown with Daniels.

“I think the one that wrestling fans are a little sticky with is Stephen Amell versus Christopher Daniels, and to me, from a director’s standpoint, I’m going to have to remind myself not to be a fan because I’m such a fan of C.D., and Stephen’s one of the hardest working people I know. I really hope that that surprises people, that that turns some heads. Because they’re in a volatile environment. Chicago, and BT fans, they accept nothing less but perfection,” Rhodes said.

Amell himself even provided updates on his training progress, expressing gratitude to Rhodes for his guidance.

“Becoming friends with Cody Rhodes over the past few years has been an exceptional experience,” Amell wrote on Twitter. “I’m going to have a great match at All In for a variety of reasons. The main one? I don’t want to let him down.”

Amell didn’t let him down, but he’ll likely want to avenge the loss. Perhaps we’ll see him again if Ring of Honor goes through with All In 2.