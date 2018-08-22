Stephen Amell Calls out Christopher Daniels for Wearing Marvel Shirt Ahead of All-In

Arrow’s Stephen Amell will be taking on Christopher Daniels at the anticipated All-In event, and he’s even more amped up for the match after Daniels sent a subtle Marvel jab his way.

Amell will be going one-on-one with Daniels at All-In, and recently Daniels took the time to deliver a nice promo for the match against Amell. As Daniels made his case for being able to take down Amell, the camera caught his shirt a few times, and it features Marvel’s very own star-spangled Avenger Captain America.

Amell didn’t take too kindly to this, as he is of course part of Arrow, which is a facet of the greater DC universe. He took to social media to express his thoughts on the jab, warning Daniels he might have done himself a disservice with the jab.

I was prepared to be civil… and then @facdaniels did his entire promo wearing a Marvel shirt. Dick. //t.co/fLq0YCFaSb — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 21, 2018

“I was prepared to be civil… and then @facdaniels did his entire promo wearing a Marvel shirt. D—.”

Daniels didn’t just let the shirt speak for him though, and had a few things to say about Amell and his entry into the wrestling business.

“Stephen Amell…the trash talking barefoot deadlifting beard wearing son of a gun,” Daniels said. “Stephen, I thought you played an archer on television, how could you miss the mark about Christopher Daniels and All-In as much as you did. I mean, I don’t need anybody’s rub to get in All-In…and jealous? Of you? No no no, I’m not jealous of you or your success or chosen profession, I’m in awe of you. I respect what you do and I respect it so much that when I tried to enter your world I came in through the front door on the ground level.”

You can watch the full promo here, and the full All-In card can be found below.

NWA World Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody

ROH World Championship

Jay Lethal (c) vs. Battle Royal Winner

Joey Janela (w/ Penelope Ford) vs. Adam “Hangman” Page

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Golden Elite (Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi) vs. Rey Mysterio, Bandido & Fenix

Christopher Daniels vs. Stephen Amell

Madison Rayne vs. Chelsea Greene vs. Britt Baker vs. Tessa Blanchard

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

Zero Hour Over Budget Battle Royal

Moose, Jordynne Grace, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, Rocky Romero, Brian Cage, Billy Gunn, Jimmy Jacobs, Marko Stunt and six others.

Briscoes vs. SCU (Kazarian and Scorpio Sky)

Also Booked:

Matt Cross

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

‘Best Friends’ (Chuckie T & Trent Beretta)

Not Booked:

Flip Gordon

Dennis Stamp (R.I.P. but he’d be booked before Flip)

All-In airs on Sept. 1st on HonorClub, Pay-Per-View, and Fite TV.