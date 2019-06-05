Arrow’s Joseph David-Jones to Be Series Regular in the Final Season

Arrow‘s eighth and final season, which debuts in the fall, will have quite a bit of Joseph David Jones as Connor Hawke in it, apparently. According to Deadline, the actor has been promoted to series regular for the show’s final season, suggesting a significant role for the flash-forwards begun in season seven. How big his role will be, and how many episodes we can expect to see him appear in, is anybody’s guess since the season itself is only ten episodes, one of which will take place during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. While “Crisis” certainly offers time-travel opportunities, the odds seem relatively small that Connor and Mia (Katharine McNamara) will be appearing in it.

In the comics, Connor Hawke is Oliver Queen’s illegitimate son who eventually took on the mantle of Green Arrow. On TV, the character — first introduced in an alternate timeline in an episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow — is John Diggle’s adoptive son instead. In Arrow, Connor is an agent of the Knightwatch who has direct ties to a street gang that deals Mirakuru and answers to a futuristic version of Deathstroke. Joseph David-Jones, who also appeared in the Allegiant films, is assumed to be one of the characters who might get carried over to a spinoff series, should Warner Bros. TV or The CW decide to make one after Arrow season 8.

Arrow ended its seventh season on a strange note: Felicity Smoak followed the Monitor into a breach in time in the future timeline, while Oliver Queen went on a mission with him in the present day. That mission, according to the Monitor, would see Oliver die in the Crisis. Since then, and with Felicity actor Emily Bett Rickards gone for next year, there has been a good deal of speculation about what the season might look like. Most fans are guessing that the flash-forwards will take on a bigger role in driving the primary narrative, with Oliver and The Monitor’s missions remaining more episodic and a little vague until “Crisis on Infinite Earths” starts to take shape.

Arrow will return in the fall, when it will be paired with The Flash in a two-hour DC block from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on Tuesdays.