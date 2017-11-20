Do Arrow and Supergirl Kiss on the Crisis on Earth-X Crossover?

Love is in the air for at least part of the upcoming Arrowverse crossover event “Crisis on Earth-X” with the heroes attending Barry and Iris’ wedding, but could romance be brewing between Green Arrow and Supergirl, too?

During an appearance at Heroes & Villains Fanfest in Atlanta this weekend, Arrow stars Stephen Amell and David Ramsey dropped a hint that there could be something romantic going on between Amell’s Oliver Queen/Green Arrow and Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers/Supergirl. Amell and Ramsey participated in a game of Two Truths and A Lie and both Amell and Ramsey said that Oliver and Kara would share a passionate kiss in the crossover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the name of the game indicates that at least one of each of the actor’s three statements must be a lie, it’s the other statements that seem to hint that the Oliver/Kara kiss is the real deal. Amell’s other answers were that Oliver would hand Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) a gun — which is likely true — and the very unlikely statement that they spend no time in Star City during any part of the crossover. Ramsey’s other answers were that Oliver and Felicity share a passionate kiss, which is very likely, and the definitely not happening moment of Oliver and Diggle sharing a passionate kiss. That both actors said Oliver and Kara kiss is also a strong indication that it happens.

Of course, neither actor specified which version of Oliver and Kara would lock lips. During the two-night Arrowverse crossover event, the heroes will encounter Nazi versions of themselves from the brutal-sounding Earth-X and as we’ve seen hinted at in the short promo for the event, both Earth-X Oliver and Earth-X Kara appear to have positions of some sort of power. It wouldn’t be that much of a stretch to see the characters have a more than professional relationship, though as serious and seriously scary as they look, passionate may not be quite what we expect from the Earth-X villains.

Fans will find out soon if and how Oliver and Kara kiss. Crisis on Earth-X airs Monday, November 27th with Supergirl and Arrow, the concludes on Tuesday, November 28th with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.