Villains Get the Upper Hand in the Arrowverse the Week of December 4

The CW has released the official synopses for the episodes of Supergirl, The Flash, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Arrow which will air during the week of December 4th.

The episodes will see villains making some major plays causing each of the heroes facing challenges with high stakes fresh off of the events of the previous week’s four-part crossover event, “Crisis on Earth-X,”

SUPERGIRL: “REIGN”

REIGN CHALLENGES SUPERGIRL

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) investigates a mysterious symbol popping up all over National City, tracing its origins back to an ancient prophecy and the mark of the World Killer, Reign (Odetee Annable). Meanwhile, the tension between Lena (Katie McGrath) and Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar) continues to build, causing James to step in and offer up some protection, and possibly igniting a spark in the process.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Caitlin Parrish

“Reign” will premiere on November 4th at 8/7c.

THE FLASH: “DON’T RUN”

KATEE SACKHOFF RETURNS AS AMUNET

Amunet (guest star Katie Sackhoff) kidnaps Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and puts meta-dampener handcuffs on her to keep her from turning into Killer Frost. Amunet tells Caitlin she needs her to perform a tricky medical task and if Caitlin fails, Amunet will kill her. Meanwhile, The Thinker (guest star Neil Sandilands) traps The Flash (Grant Gustin) in a speedster-proof prison. With the clock ticking, The Team doesn’t have the time or resources to track both Caitlin and Barry so Iris (Candice Patton) is forced to choose who to save.

Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Judalina Neira.

“Don’t Run” will premiere on December 5th at 8/7c.

DC’s LEGENDS OF TOMORROW: “BEEBO THE GOD OF WAR”

FOLLOW YOUR HEART

Rattled by recent events, the Legends dive into work which finds them investigating an Anachronism in a Viking settlement in the New World. The Legends realize that the Norsemen are worshipping an artifact as their god and are surprised by the artifact’s origin. For the first time, Sara (Caity Lotz) is worried that they might need back up when Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) shows up.

Meanwhile, Jax (Franz Drameh) finds a loophole that could potentially change history, but it is a risk he is willing to take. Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richadson-Sellers and Dominic Purcell also star.

Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.

“Beebo the God of War” premieres on December 5th at 9/8c.

ARROW: “IRRECONCILABLE DIFFERENCES”

BLACK SIREN KIDNAPS LANCE

Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) is kidnaped by Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) and Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson), who are looking to trade Lance’s life for a weapon of mass destruction. Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Green Arrow must figure out a way to save Lance while still keeping the city safe.

Laura Belsey directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Sarah Tarkoff.

“Irreconcilable Differences” will premiere on December 7th at 9/8c.