New Xbox Game Pass Game Is a Remake of an SNES Classic

Xbox Game Pass has a new game, and this game is a remake of a 1995 RPG classic on the SNES. Back when the original version of the game released in 1995, it was an SNES release and an SNES release only. It was an exclusive to the Nintendo console that was not released outside of Japan in any capacity. Then in 2017, this SNES RPG was re-released on the Nintendo Switch, but again it was limited to just Japan. Then in 2020, a 3D remake was released on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4, and this time the game finally came west. Four years later, it was then brought to Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. And now it is on the console version of Xbox Game Pass.

The SNES game in question is Trials of Mana, released by Square before it merged with Enix and became known as Square Enix. For those unfamiliar with the game, it is the sequel to 1993’s Secret of Mana and the third game in the Mana series. And one of the things that makes the game novel is that the game’s story changes depending on who you choose to be the main character and their companions.

“When the world was shrouded in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew forth the Sword of Mana to smite the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction,” reads an official story synopsis of the game for those new to the franchise. “She sealed the horrors inside the eight Mana Stones, bringing the realm back from the brink. Weakened from rebuilding the world, the Goddess changed herself into a tree and fell into a deep sleep for many years. However, the forces of evil soon sought to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They started a terrible war to further their plot and destabilize the kingdoms. Peace was at an end. Mana itself began to disappear from the world and the Mana Tree started to wither…”

It is unclear how long Trials of Mana is going to be available via Xbox Game Pass as neither Microsoft nor Square Enix divulges this information. As long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass though, subscribers can purchase it with an exclusive 20 percent discount.

Meanwhile, those that decide to check out the Square Enix RPG via Xbox Game Pass should expect to dump somewhere between 20 to 30 hours into the game, though completionists will need closer to 40 to 45 hours with the RPG.

