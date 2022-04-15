Batgirl’s Leslie Grace Reveals Which DC Stars She’s Reached Out To

The world of live-action DC films is continuing to evolve, with a number of new characters joining the fold of the franchise’s ever-expanding universe. Among them is Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, who is currently set to debut in an exclusive film on HBO Max. Grace is the latest actress to portray the iconic heroine in live-action, and rumors have suggested that she could have a major role in the larger DC franchise going forward. In a recent interview with Variety, Grace was asked whether or not she has reached out to former Batgirl actress Alicia Silverstone, or even Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. While Grace says that isn’t the case, she has spoken with Sasha Calle, who will portray Kara Zor-El / Supergirl in the upcoming The Flash movie, and Xolo Maridueña, who will star as Jaime Reyes in the upcoming Blue Beetle movie.

“I haven’t,” Grace revealed. “I probably should have. It’s like almost a little overwhelming and hard for your brain to catch up to the magnitude of what it is that you’re doing that it almost feels like it’s happening in a vacuum. I was just like, ‘Oh, man, I hope I can do this. Am I in the club?’ I almost felt like the whole time I had some imposter syndrome. You want to earn your place. But now that you’re mentioning it, I’m going to slip in a few DMs and ask ‘Hey, what was your experience?’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I did reach out to Sasha Calle, who is Supergirl in The Flash, Grace continued. “I’m hoping that we get to meet soon because we’re part of the new gen. I did reach out toXolo Maridueña, our Blue Beetle. He is freaking awesome. I’m so happy for him.”

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys for Life‘s Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson, whose work includes Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) and the upcoming The Flash movie. The film is expected to see JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman, with Brendan Fraser as Firefly, Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

Batgirl is set to be released at a later date exclusively on HBO Max.