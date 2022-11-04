The Flash: First Look at Sasha Calle as Supergirl

✖

The Flash movie is currently in production with director Andy Muschietti, and DC fans have already gotten some cool glimpses from the movie's set. Not only did today reveal the first look at Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne, but we're seeing some more awesome images of Sasha Calle's new Supergirl costume. Earlier this week, Muschietti himself teased the costume on his social media profiles, and then some set video showed Supergirl in action, but it wasn't clear if it was Calle or her stunt double. Today, more set photos have been revealed and they feature a much cloer look at Calle in the costume.

"Damn they nailed this costume👏🏻👏🏻 #TheFlash #Supergirl," @3CFilm wrote on Twitter. @cravemedia_ also shared some photos, and you can check them all out below:

In addition to Calle and Keaton, The Flash is set to star Ezra Miller in the titular role. It will also include appearances from Ben Affleck, who is reprising his role as Batman just like Keaton. Kiersey Clemons is also reprising her role as Iris West from Zack Snyder's Justice League, and Maribel Verdú and Ron Livingston are playing Nora and Henry Allen.

"This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid," Muschietti previously told Vanity Fair of The Flash. "It's inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse."

Some rumors suggest even another Flash could appear in the feature because of the film's multiversal abilities.

"So I don't know how possible it is, but I do know it's not impossible because we proved it in Crisis when we saw the two Flashes together," CW's The Flash producer Eric Wallace previously told Discussing Film. "So I'm going to be hopeful and I'm going to put that energy out there. Hopefully someday sooner, rather than later, we will see those two Flashes of Ezra and Grant together."

The Flash arrives in theaters on November 4, 2022.