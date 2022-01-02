Rumors Circulate Of A New Justice League Movie Universe With Batgirl And Supergirl Replacing Batman and Superman

It’s been 2022 for all but a matter of hours, and one of the year’s biggest rumors is already spreading across the internet. According to the usual scooper crowd—some more reliable than others—it’s being said the events of The Flash next year will reset the DC Extended Universe, allowing Warner Brothers to build the cinematic franchise from the ground up once again. To be exact, the dominant rumor says the events of those movies directed by Zack Snyder will be decanonized, largely removing the existing team-up films from the DCEU. Those movies include Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Furthermore, the new Justice League is rumored feature characters popping up throughout Warner’s 2022 features. Along with Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen/The Flash, Batgirl (Leslie Grace), and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) are expected to serve as the foundation for the classic DC Comics team. Zachary Levi’s Shazam is also rumored to be a member of the team.

Movie ends with Flash and Supergirl and Shazam forming a new Justice League. https://t.co/xzN4RpJLZd — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) January 1, 2022

Again, all the above information is based on the word of purported insiders, some of which have been accurate in the past. Shazam! franchise helmer David Sandberg even replied to the tweet, sharing an edited meme in celebration of Shazam’s rumored inclusion amongst the Justice League greats.

Shazam is joining the Justice League? 2022 starting out with some great news! pic.twitter.com/yqdouOSiSc — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 1, 2022

Whatever the case, The Flash—directed by Andy Muschietti—is the perfect place for such a reboot. The movie is, after all, largely based on DC’s beloved Flashpoint series, featuring the eponymous speedster traversing between multiverses. In addition to Miller and Calle, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are set to return as their respective takes on Bruce Wayne.

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it,” Muschietti previously divulged. “The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

“I think Keaton was honored to come to do this character again. But mainly we sent him a great script, and that is probably the thing that got him interested,” the director added during a panel at DC FanDome. “It’s more complex than this…we gave him a great script and I promised him great direction. And that was about it.”

The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022.

What other heroes are you hoping to see pop up in The Flash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!